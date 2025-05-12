Use your leftover rice for this yummy salad recipe

Crispy Rice Salad with Sesame Peanut Dressing recipe by Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.

For the Rice

2 c. cooked leftover rice

1 Tbsp. sesame oil

1 Tbsp. butter

1 Tbsp. canola oil

1 Tbsp. soy sauce

1 Tbsp. chili crisp

For the Salad

3 c. cabbage slaw mix

1 c. sliced cucumber

1 red bell pepper,sliced

3/4 c. snap peas, halved

4 green onions, chopped

Toasted sesame seeds for garnish

For the Dressing

3 Tbsp. sesame oil

3 Tbsp. creamy peanut butter

2 Tbsp. soy sauce

2 Tbsp. rice vinegar

2 Tbsp. lime juice

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. chili crisp

1 Tbsp. minced garlic

1/4 tsp. kosher salt

1/4 tsp. pepper

Directions

1. Make the dressing by adding all of its ingredients in a bowl. Whisk to combine and set aside.

2. Prepare to crisp the rice by heating a large skillet over medium high heat. Add the oils and butter. Once the butter is melted, add the rice, soy sauce, and chili crisp. Stir it all together and then press the rice down and evenly with your spatula. Allow it to cook for 5-8 minutes or until the rice begins to brown and get crispy.

3. Once it begins to brown, toss it around a bit and cook for another few minutes. Remove it from the heat.

4. To a large bowl, add the cabbage, cucumber, red bell pepper, snap peas, and ¾ of the green onion. Pour in the crispy rice and the dressing. Toss it all together to combine. Garnish with sesame seeds and the remaining green onions. Enjoy!

