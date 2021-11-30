Use your leftover turkey up with this yummy recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe

Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

Ingredients

2 tbsp. butter

2 tbsp. olive oil

1 small onion, diced

3 carrots, peeled and diced

1 rib celery, diced

1 tbsp. garlic, minced

1 c. uncooked wild rice

¼ tsp. baking soda

1 tbsp. fresh thyme

½ c. dry white wine, sub chicken broth

4 c. chicken broth

1 ½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper

1 c. heavy cream

¼ c. chopped parsley

3 c. leftover or cooked turkey

Directions

1. Heat a lg. pot or dutch oven over med-high heat. Add the butter and oil. Once the butter is melted, add the onion, carrot, celery, rice, and garlic. Cook for 6-8 minutes stirring regularly until the veggies begin to soften and the rice begins to pop.

2. Add the baking soda, thyme, and wine. Cook 2 minutes stirring often. Add 4 c. of the broth, salt, and pepper and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.

3. At this point, check the rice to make sure its tender, and if not, cook covered another 5-10 minutes. Remove the lid, add the cream, and cook another 20-30 minutes or until the soup thickens and is smooth and creamy. Add the cooked turkey, parsley, and a little salt and pepper as necessary. Cook 5 minutes or until the turkey is warmed through.

4. Serve warm and enjoy!

For more great recipes, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

