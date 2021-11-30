Watch
Use your leftover turkey up with this yummy recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff

Use your leftover turkey up with this yummy recipe from Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson.
Posted at 6:39 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 20:39:58-05

Smith's Chef Jeff Jackson Recipe
Turkey and Wild Rice Soup

Ingredients

  • 2 tbsp. butter
  • 2 tbsp. olive oil
  • 1 small onion, diced
  • 3 carrots, peeled and diced
  • 1 rib celery, diced
  • 1 tbsp. garlic, minced
  • 1 c. uncooked wild rice
  • ¼ tsp. baking soda
  • 1 tbsp. fresh thyme
  • ½ c. dry white wine, sub chicken broth
  • 4 c. chicken broth
  • 1 ½ tsp. kosher salt + ½ tsp. pepper
  • 1 c. heavy cream
  • ¼ c. chopped parsley
  • 3 c. leftover or cooked turkey

Directions

1. Heat a lg. pot or dutch oven over med-high heat. Add the butter and oil. Once the butter is melted, add the onion, carrot, celery, rice, and garlic. Cook for 6-8 minutes stirring regularly until the veggies begin to soften and the rice begins to pop.

2. Add the baking soda, thyme, and wine. Cook 2 minutes stirring often. Add 4 c. of the broth, salt, and pepper and bring it to a boil. Lower the heat and simmer, covered, for 30 minutes.

3. At this point, check the rice to make sure its tender, and if not, cook covered another 5-10 minutes. Remove the lid, add the cream, and cook another 20-30 minutes or until the soup thickens and is smooth and creamy. Add the cooked turkey, parsley, and a little salt and pepper as necessary. Cook 5 minutes or until the turkey is warmed through.

4. Serve warm and enjoy!

For more great recipes, visit: smithsfoodanddrug.com.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
