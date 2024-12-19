Using energy efficient appliances for family gatherings

If you are having loved ones in your home for the holidays, there are ways you can remain energy efficient.



Lower the thermostat when your house is filled with people, your home will naturally remain warmer. Use smart plugs and timers so you're not leaving lights on constantly when not in use. Switch your ceiling fans to clockwise to push the hot air down. There is a switch on your fan that you can flip. If you have to use a ladder, make sure to be safe and follow the instructions. Save energy by cooking dishes at once. While the oven is already preheated, keep using it to bake things as needed instead of using more energy to keep preheating the oven.



