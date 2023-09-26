USU is Home to a State-funded Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Research Center

Alzheimer's Disease is the fourth leading cause of death in Utah.

Because of this, Utah State University recently became home to a Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Research Center aimed at increasing research across the state to find ways to better understand Alzheimer's and dementia, and better understand how to best support people living with these diseases.

The Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Research Center is funded by the State Legislature.

Funds coming into the center are distributed out to fund multiple research studies across multiple disciplines in the field of dementia studies.

The Center, which opened July 1, 2022, is helping find people to collaborate with, to promote new ideas, and to move their studies forward more quickly. This is essential in the research process.

The majority of Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia care is done by families. Caregivers do not know that there are many resources available to help them. Some may even be hesitant to ask for help.

If you know someone caring for someone with dementia, ask targeted questions for how you can help. For example: "When can I watch your loved one for a few hours so you can get a break"? Or, "When can I come over and take a task off your plate?"

Right Now USU has a study underway that offers an online self-guided program to help manage the stress, teaching acceptance and commitment skills. Both of these are actively recruiting caregivers, and caregivers are paid to participate.

There's also a USU professor in audiology recruiting participants ages 65 and older experiencing hearing loss. They will research free hearing aids. Click here for more information on that.

The public is invited to a Blueplate Research Luncheon for the Alzheimer's Disease and Dementia Research Center:

Thursday, September 28, 2023

11:30 am to 1 pm.

Gallivan Hall in Downtown Salt Lake Free to public

Please RSVP: research.usu.edu

