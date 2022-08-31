Utah Author Releases First-of-Its-Kind Children’s Book

Local author, Taylor Crane, has announced his first children’s book in a series about America’s beloved National Parks.

The book is the story of an outdoor-loving dog who teaches kids about the unique animals and landscapes inside Yellowstone using fun and silly illustrations.

“Too often I find it difficult for either myself or my kids to get through a book that we’re reading together,” said the author in a news release.

The author says he was inspired by the poetry of Dr. Seuss.

“That’s why a lot of thought was put into the rhyming schemes and the page length to ensure both parents and children will learn and be entertained from beginning to end.”

The book, National Park Pup: Yellowstone, is available via the crowdfunding platform Kickstarter from August 16th to September 4th, 2022.

Those wishing to preorder the book at a discounted rate can go to: kickstarter.com and for more information visit nationalparkpup.com.

