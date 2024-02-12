Utah baker from Brazil serving up sweet treats

She's originally from Brazil, but brought her talents to Utah about a decade ago.
Raquel Oreggia is the owner of Sprinkle Berry Cakes & Desserts.
She specializes in cakes, but sells an assortment of sweets including dulce de leche.
FOX13's Morgan Saxton recently visited Raquel's store where she admitted her favorite cake to make is a kid's cake because the look on their face when they see it is priceless.
Her store front is conveniently located in Clearfield, UT.
Being so close the Hill AFB, she offers a military discount upon request.
To place an order, message her online.