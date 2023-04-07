Utah-based and world renowned artist signs a multi-year TV show deal

Eric Dowdle is known for painting locations around the world that then become puzzles.

He's based in Utah and is world renowned. Now he's just signed a multi-year TV show deal with Discovery+, HBO Plus and The Magnolia Network.

The TV show is called 'The Piece Maker' and features Eric and his puzzles that features Anchorage, Kona, the Outer Banks, NYC, San Francisco, New Orleans and The West.

To date, over 30 million Dowdle puzzles have been sold.

April is Autism Awareness Month and all proceeds of puzzles sold at his Lindon studio will go to Autism Speaks.

You can learn more at ericdowdleart.com.