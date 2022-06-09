Utah-based nonprofit provides aid to more than 5,000 orphans and children in Africa

Utah local Austin Cameron started Footsteps for Africa (FFA) in 2010 after seeing the plight of children when lived in Zimbabwe and Zambia for two years, and while doing anthropological research in Nambia.

He witnessed children living in shacks made of sticks and cooking their food on makeshift fire pits at a school. Despite the conditions, the school has a 100 percent graduation rate.

Since the Utah-based nonprofit started, it has provided aid to more than 5,000 orphans and children in more than 50 schools and orphanages.

Recently, thanks to a donation from the Salzman family, longtime supporters of Footsteps for Africa, the team was able to new bunkhouses, a kitchen, and dining hall for 300 students and more than 100 children living on school grounds.

Those interested in getting involved can donate to future FFA projects can donate on the website's donation page: footstepsforafrica.com.

