Utah blogger upcycles her patio furniture for a win!

Kelly Ballard is the blogger behind City Girl Meets Farm Boy. Through her blog she shares home décor tips and tricks, as well as family and travel content.

Kelly's Patio Furniture Upcycle was the winning project for FrogTape's Paintover Challenge.

FrogTape brand painter's tape has hosted the Challenge now for 7 years. FrogTape painter's tapes are treated with PaintBlock Technology, a super-absorbent polymer that reacts with the water in latex paint and instantly gels to form a micro-barrier that seals the edges of the tape, preventing paint bleed and creating clean, crisp paint lines.

FrogTape products include Multi-Surface and Delicate Surface, perfect for any painting project.

The Paintover Challenge is a contest in which participating influencers were challenged to create five unique projects, one for each of the five 2022 FrogTape® Design Trends – which were identified in partnership with professional designer Taniya Nayak. Nayak then selected the top five projects – one for each trend – and the public voted to determine the winner.

As the winner of the Paintover Challenge, Kelly will receive a $5,000 cash grand prize, a $10,000 donation to a charity of her choice; she's chosen Kenya Keys, an organization committed to providing students in rural Kenya with educational opportunities and life experiences, and funds and supplies to design and execute an interior project for the nonprofit, valued at $2,500.

For more information you can follow Kelly on Instagram and on her blog at Citygirlmeetsfarmboy.com.

To learn more about FrogTape, please visit frogtape.com.

