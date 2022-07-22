Utah boy is rocking the "all business in the front and party in the back" 'do

We talked with the seven-year-old Lake Point, Utah boy who has earned the nickname "Mullet Man".

Riley Perrine is from Lake Point, Utah, is representing The Beehive State in the USA Mullet Championships, which got underway Wednesday with first-found voting taking place online.

Riley began growing out his hair at the start of the pandemic and his mom says his plan is to grow it down to his ankles!

If Riley advances past the first round and makes the Top 30 in his 5-8 age group, he'll move on to the larger field of children 1-12, with the winner being awarded $2,500. Andraya says Riley wants to use the money for an in-ground pool at the family's Tooele County home.

Voting is currently open on Facebook and each "Like" is considered a vote for Riley. The first round ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, with the second round beginning on July 22.

