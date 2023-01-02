Utah boy learns to ski despite blindness

Ashton Dunford was born blind, but that has never stopped him.

"He loves being independent and showing others than being blind doesn’t mean he can’t do the same things sighted children can do," said his mother Hilda.

At only 5 years old, he learned to ski with help from the National Ability Center located in Park City, Utah.

"He doesn't ever get scared to try every year when we go," Hilda said.

Ashton is diagnosed with septo optic dysplasia. He has limited vision out of his left eye.

"I think being able to participate in these sports has taught Ashton he is just as capable and strong as a sighted skier," Hilda explained. "It has changed his life because he's always believed he can do the same things other kids are able to do."

The National Ability Center (NAC) provides world-class adaptive recreation and outdoor adventures for individuals and families with disabilities.

Over the years, NAC has served more than 4,100 individuals served, and awarded over 442,000 scholarships.

Hilda concluded: "Seeing him skiing down the mountain has always been the most beautiful experience for our family."

For more information, visit www.discovernac.org.