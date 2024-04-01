Utah celebrities serving local community

Come enjoy a plated dinner serves by Utah celebrities.

It's a night of of food and fun benefiting Mascot Miracles Foundation.

The Mascot Miracles Foundation, established in 2013, creates opportunities for heroes with Utah's favorite mascots.

"Our mission is to create moments of joy in the midst of their struggles," according to Tina Esparza with the foundation.

One of their fundraising events this year is 'A Celebrity Waiter Dinner & Silent Disco Party' happening Saturday, April 6 in Sandy, Utah.

Help raise money to create memories and experiences for children battling unthinkable battles.

Casual cocktail attire is recommended.

To get tickets or more information, click here.

For a chance to win two tickets go to the Mascot Miracles Foundation Facebook page.

