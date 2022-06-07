Utah child is one of 10 kids selected for the Raddish Kids Culinary Scholarship Program

After showing an interest in cooking, Adele's family gifted her a subscription to Raddish Kids for her 9th birthday.

By her 10th birthday, Adele was so confident in her cooking skills that she asked to have a birthday party where she prepared food and a cake for her friends and family.

Adele was one of 10 children selected for the Raddish Kids Culinary Scholarship program, which was created to help extra special kids improve and expand upon their skills in the kitchen.

As part of the scholarship, Adele will receive a monthly virtual cooking class with the other winners learning crucial culinary skills from a Raddish culinary coach, an annual subscription to Raddish Kids, a $500 grocery stipend and a year's supply of butter from Challenge Butter.

Adele and her mom Mauni joined us with a recipe for Key Lime Tartlets.

KEY LIME TARTLETS

Ingredients

8 graham crackers

4 Tablespoons butter

4 Tablespoons sugar, divided

4 eggs

4 limes

14oz (1 can) sweetened condensed milk

Whipped topping (for topping)

Directions

Preheat oven to 350˚F. Line muffin tin with paper liners.

Add graham crackers to plastic bag. Use a rolling pin to crush into fine crumbs.

Heat butter in a small microwave safe bowl until melted, 30-60 seconds .

Add graham cracker crumbs and 2 tablespoons sugar to melted butter. Mix thoroughly.

Evenly distribute crumb mixture in muffin cups, about 2 tablespoons each. Press to make a firm crust. Set aside.

Separate eggs. Add yolks to medium bowl, discard whites.

Zest two limes by grating the brightly colored portion of the skin. Measure 1 tablespoon zest and add to yolks.

Cut 4 limes in half and juice. Measure ½ cup juice and add to yolk mixture.

Add condensed milk and 2 tablespoons sugar to egg yolk mixture. Whisk until combined.

Evenly distribute lime filling into muffin cups, adding about 3 tablespoons to each.

Bake tartlets until set, about 10 minutes.

Cover and refrigerate until cool, at least 2 hours. Serve topped with whipped cream.

Source: Raddish Kids

Raddish Kids is an award-winning subscription box that makes learning to cook an easy and fun activity that kids will look forward to doing when their kit arrives every month.

Each Raddish kit includes three recipe guides, a quality kid-sized cooking tool, a fun hands-on activity, game and/or craft, an apron patch, and online bonus content such as a musical playlist, recipes, games and more.

Each kit has a new theme that lets kids celebrate the season and/or holidays, explore the world with their taste buds or learn STEM through cooking.

More information about Raddish is available at raddishkids.com .

