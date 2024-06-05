Utah coffee shop owners shouted out to "Jelly Roll" on social media - and he answered!

Cache Coffee and More owners Jamie and Mindie Buttars say coffee is really just a small part of what they offer their community.

They have been touched by people, especially Veterans, who have taken their own lives and are now making it their own lives' mission to fight back.

Three years ago they launched a program called "The Safe Storage Program" inside their coffee shop. It's a gun safe for anybody and everybody who needs it.

Mindie says, "It's utilized the most by Veterans, but is available to anyone".

She says so far it has saved more than 37 lives. In fact, they had four guns turned in, in just one month!

That's why the lyrics of Jelly Roll's new song "It's OK to not be OK" particularly stood out to them.

Mindie says when she heard the words of the song, she realized it's the same message they're trying to send out.

So, she put it out there on social media — for people to share her message and hopefully get it to the songwriter/ singer himself.

And, it made it! Jelly Roll commented on Mindie's TikTok post writing, "I am literally crying my eyes out watching this - thank you so much. Next time I'm close I want to come see yall - thank you so much."

If you'd like more information you can visit cachecoffeeandmore.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, know that help is always available 24/7 by calling "988". The Utah Crisis Line can be reached at 1-800-273-TALK.