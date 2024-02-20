Utah company develops the first-ever mini pickleball

Want to pick up your pickleball game?

A Utah company recently unveiled the first-ever mini pickleball designed for players of every level to immediately improve their game.

The Mini Pickleball is intended to be used as a warm-up ball right before a game.

The mini ball looks like a practice golf ball and is improves the player hand-eye coordination, consistency, and accuracy.

It helps you focus on the ball so you have laser focus when you transition to the regular play ball.

You can learn more at bzer.net.