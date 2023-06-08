Utah contestant on "MasterChef" joins us in The PLACE kitchen

Season 13 of MasterChef is back on FOX 13. It stars Gordon Ramsay, Aarón Sánchez and Joe Bastianich.

On the show, talented home cooks compete to become a MasterChef.

A Utahn is on Season 13. Tyson Huber from Taylorsville says he's not a professional chef at all, but he did get noticed for his skills on Instagram.

During the pandemic Tyson says he spent a lot of time learning new cooking skills on YouTube.

Tyson says when MasterChef asked him to be a contestant he was worried about it being too competitive.. but the opposite happened. He said all the contestants ended up bonding.

You can watch MasterChef on FOX 13 Wednesdays at 7pm.