Utah dancer is still in shock at winning "So You Think You Can Dance"

Alexis Warr says she's still in shock after winning season 17 of "So You Think You Can Dance".

Alexis joined us in studio to talk about her experience being on the hit Fox show, and being named America's Favorite Dancer!

She is from Highland, Utah and made history as the first Latin/Ballroom dancer to win the grand prize of $100,000.

Her family and coaches hosted a viewing party the night of the finale, remarking that she has always been a hard worker and knew what she wanted in life.

Warr said the process was extremely rigorous and tiring, but described the entire experience as "magical."

As for what's next, Warr said she and her husband are moving to Los Angeles. She believes this win will propel her career and help her check off even more goals off her dancer bucket list.

