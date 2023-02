Utah is making its mark on New York Fashion Week!

Sarah Navarre, a local gown designer and photographer, will have her beautiful pieces on the runway at the prestigious Gotham Hall on Saturday, February 11, 2023.

For an event closer to home she will have her gowns on the Utah Runway for Utah Fashion Week in July.

Follow her on Instagram to see her gorgeous gowns and you can find more information on her website vanderrose.com.