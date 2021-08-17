Utah Diaper Bank Needs Your Help

SALT LAKE CITY — Friday, August 20, 2021 you can help local families in need in a big way by buying and donating diapers to the Utah Diaper Bank.

In 2020 the Utah Diaper Bank was able to ship over 880,000 diapers, an increase from 520,000 in 2019.

But due to the pandemic, overall diaper drives are down, and the bank had to dig deep into its inventory to make 2020 such a success. Now, they need help replenishing.

Enter, HomeAid Utah, the local chapter of HomeAid America. HomeAid is a nonprofit organization that provides housing for the homeless across the United States by building multi-unit developments for homeless families and individuals. Woodside Homes is on the Board of Directors of HomeAid both locally and nationally.

There are four ways you can help.

Dropoff at Rio Tinto Stadium during the event on Friday, August 20th 8:00am-1:00pm.

Dropoff prior to the event at designated HomeAid Utah partner locations.

Buy directly from homeaidessentialsutah.org and be sure to filter for UTAH DIAPER BANK.

Make a cash donation by texting HOMEAIDUT to 91999.