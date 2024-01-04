Utah emergency nurse putting smile on patients' faces through paint

Thomas “Zach” Zacharias has been working in Utah healthcare for 14 years.

Most recently, he works as an emergency nurse at Intermoutain Medical Center.

In March of 2020, during the lock downs when people were isolated, Zach wanted to find a way to still connect with his patients even with a mask on.

“COVID took away 50% of the ability to express myself – so we went up– we found another 50% we could do something with,” said Zach Zacharias, RN.

He decided to uplift his patients using a little paint and help from his kids.

They shaved the sides of their dad’s head and started painting his new mohawk and documenting it on social media where he's known as “Mohawk Nurse.”

He shows up with a new hairstyle every shift. His kids come up with creative designs and have not repeated any, yet.

It takes 1.5 to 2 hours to paint on and roughly 10 minutes to wash out.

Zach says it’s been a great way for him to connect with his kids as well as his patients.

With help from Katie and Karl at Mattress Warehouse, FOX13's Morgan Saxton surprised Zach with a $500 Visa giftcard to help pay for paint.

He says his hair is an ice breaker with new patients – making the connections much faster.

