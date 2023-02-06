Utah family on 'Survivalists'

The Newbold's, a Utah family, joined 'The PLACE' to talk about their journey on 'Survivalists' airing on byu.tv this Sunday.

They show takes two families to a remote location.

Each are given the challenge of leaving their hometowns and embarking on a three-day race through the wilderness.

They must only rely on each other (no technology) to reach the finish line with a prize of $10,000 for the family who completes the race first.

The show is hosted by professional endurance athlete and New York Times bestseller Colin O'Brady.

Watch the show live on byu.tv or catch up on episodes here.