Utah family receives heat for the holidays

This year has been financially tough for the Barlow family.

On top of the bills, their furnace broke down at the beginning of the holiday season.

When the neighbors and friends found out about it they nominated this Bountiful family for FOX13's "Heat for the Holidays" contest.

Shelby and Dan are raising four children with one salary.

"A new furnace would be a life changing gift to them that I know they wouldn't take lightly," one nominator wrote.

Dan works as a school counselor at a local high school.

Shelby has been teaching piano to make ends meet, but they didn't know where the money would come from to fix their furnace.

"They have spent years slowly renovating their old home and right as they finished the basement their furnace went out!" another nominator wrote.

So Morgan Saxton from FOX13 and Mike, from Same Day Heating & Air, surprised the Barlow's with a new heating unit to keep them warm this winter.

Dan, with tears in his eyes, couldn't find the words to say.

Before this, he wasn't sure how they would afford a new furnace.

Thanks to Same Day Heating & Air, the Barlow family will have heat this holiday season!

