Utah father-daughter duo talk 6th album

Following their Christmas Tour with Jim Brickman, Utah father-daughter duo Mat and Savanna Shaw joined 'The Place' to preview their local concerts.

They released their new Christmas album 'Christmas Together' in November debuted at #1 on iTunes Holiday Chart.

The CD includes 8 new Christmas songs and a new original, available on all streaming services.

It includes collaborations with Jim Brickman, Vocal Point, and Claire/Dave Crosby

Seats are still available for their performances at the Eccles Theater both Thursday, December 22 and Friday, December 23.

Buy tickets for or watch from home on the world-wide livestream Friday night on their website.

Get 20% off tickets at the Eccles with code 'TOGETHER' when purchasing tickets.