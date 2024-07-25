Utah Film Center is back with their Summer Outdoor Film Series at Liberty Park and

this week is the family-friendly, "Robot Dreams."

This Academy-Award-nominated movie for Best Animation stars DOG who lives in Manhattan and is tired of being alone.

One day he decides to build himself a robot companion. Their friendship blossoms and they become

inseparable. Set to the rhythm of '80's NYC–Robot Dreams is a story of laughter, loneliness, and above all, friendship.

There is a family-friendly activity before the film showing to engage kids in the story making process.

You can also buy snacks from Sweet Hazel & Co.

Then, the short film "The Sockening", which was the 2024 Best Film Grade 4-6 winner Tumbleweeds Film Competition will be shown.

Summer Outdoor Film Series is an opportunity to get outside, enjoy the summer nights, and connect with your favorite people.

Seating begins on Friday, July 26, 2024 at 8pm and the film starts at dusk.

Reserve your FREE spot online at utahfilmcenter.org/outdoor.

