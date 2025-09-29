Utah firefighters are competing with each other in the Annual Chili Cookoff

You probably know that firefighters are known to be great cooks.

Here in Utah they put their skills to the test every year at the Utah Firefighter Chili Cookoff, with funds benefiting the University of Utah Health Burn Camp.

100 percent of the proceeds from the event go to the programs.

It's happening on Saturday, October 18 2025 from 11am to 3pm at the America First Field Pavilion, the home of RSL!

Admission is free and open to the public with games, crafts, kids' activities and more.

Come hungry — you can sample the chili for $2.00 and the beer is $6.00. To-go containers can be purchased for $6.00.

Organizers suggest patrons plan on spending around $40-$50 per couple or $20 per person.

In addition to chili and beer, there will be cornbread, shaved ice, cupcakes and root beer floats.

You can get more information at utahfirefighterchilicookoff.com.