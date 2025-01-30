Through generous donations of food, time and money in 2023, Utah Food Bank was able to distribute more than 65.5 million pounds of food.

Ginette Bott, President & CEO, says that's the equivalent of 54.6 million meals.

Approximately 415,000 Utahns, and 1in 6 Utah children are at risk of missing a meal today. That equates to about 12 percent of the state's population.

Utah Food Bank is committed to helping Utahns facing hunger in all 29 counties.

They have warehouse locations in Salt Lake, Springville, St. George and Blanding, in addition to food pantries in Hurricane, Blanding, Monument Valley and Montezuma Creek.

Ginette says they have a statewide network of more than 270 partner agencies including emergency food pantries, school pantries and soup kitchens.

Utah Food Bank also has several direct food programs including Kids Cafe, a Mobile School Pantry and a Food Box Program.

Ginette says the best way to help is by giving food, time or money!

Visit UtahFoodBank.org for more information.