Utah designer turns vintage denim into one-of-a-kind pieces

The U.S. alone sends about 21 billion pounds of textile waste to landfills every year?!

The clothing that ends up in landfills can sit there for 200+ years, and as it decomposes, it emits methane (a greenhouse gas more potent than carbon.)

Reagan Marelle Begley wants to help change this! She is the owner and designer of Hargan Denim.

Hargan Denim is a brand that aims to bridge the ethical values without compromising the fashion element.

Hargan Denim is handmade out of repurposed

vintage denim. They take old vintage jeans, deconstruct them, then reconstruct them into one-of-a-kind denim pieces.

