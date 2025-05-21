Utah has a long way to go when it comes to women in STEM

Utah still has a long way to go when it comes to women in STEM.

That's the findings of brand new research by the Utah Women & Leadership Project (UWLP) at Utah State University.

Dr. Susan Madsen, Founding Director of UWLP, says the research, "Women and STEM - A 2025 Update" offers a snapshot of how STEM is shaping the lives of women, girls and families in Utah.

Utah women now hold nearly 24 percent of STEM occupations in our state. That's up about three percent from 2019.

And, while that growth is in the right direction, Dr. Madsen says Utah is still near the bottom in the nation for women in STEM.

She says it's evident when you look at eighth grade math scores, Utah has the biggest gap in the nation when it comes to girls and boys.

Dr. Madsen says it's important for parents to be thoughtful when talking to their sons and daughters about careers, and try not to "steer" them in one direction or the other.

She also suggests being thoughtful about the toys you're buying your little girls.

You can click here for STEM summer camps and programs for girls from five to 17 offered by UWLP and for more information on the study, go to utwomen.org.