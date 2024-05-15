Watch Now
Utah has a swanky new underground cocktail lounge

There's a brand new speakeasy in the heart of Park City.
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-05-15 16:15:42-04

Nestled in the heart of Park City, this brand-new lounge is both an intimate setting for couples or small groups, as well as a spacious setting for a diverse array of events.

Premiere Park City has a heavy emphasis on hand-crafted cocktails with fun and unique activations such as fire, smoked treasure boxes and much more.

The tapas-style menu is perfect for sharing, date nights and late night bites. The kitchen is open until closing!

The Grand Opening is July 5, 2024, where they will launch a Premiere Experience, which includes live bands, fire dancers, aerial performers and complimentary appetizers.

Premiere is open Wednesday through Sunday starting at 5pm.

For more information please visit premiereparkcity.com.

