Utah Indigenous Fashion Week is April 1-5, including 2 special events at the Natural History Museum of Utah

Utah Indigenous Fashion Week will take place in Salt Lake City April 1–5, 2025, including two special events hosted at the Natural History Museum of Utah.

These events provide a platform for Indigenous designers, makeup artists, models, and performers to connect directly with audiences, share their cultural narratives, and highlight the cultural roots that shape their work.

This year there will be 16 designers and more than 100 models.

Utah Indigenous Fashion Week is supported by the Natural History Museum of Utah, the Urban Indian Center, and the Utah Division of Arts & Museums.

Get your tickets here and for more information please visit utahindigenousfashionweek.com


