Utah is getting the very first Milkshake Factory outside of the original stores!

Milkshake Factory is run by a family — and that family came as immigrants to the United States fro Greece and did the only thing they knew how to do - make chocolate.

Their recipes really sets it apart and elevates the amazing treats they have.

There has never been a franchise outside of the original stores — until now.

Utahn Micah Keith is bringing the unique dessert shop to Pleasant Grove soon!

You'll be able to get chocolates and milkshakes in many flavors.

For more information please visit: milkshakefactory.com

