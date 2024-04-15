Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Utah is getting the very first Milkshake Factory outside of the original stores!

Meet Utah's own "Willy Wonky"
Utah will be home to the first Milkshake Factory outside of the original stores.
Posted at 1:55 PM, Apr 15, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-15 15:55:03-04

Milkshake Factory is run by a family — and that family came as immigrants to the United States fro Greece and did the only thing they knew how to do - make chocolate.

Their recipes really sets it apart and elevates the amazing treats they have.

There has never been a franchise outside of the original stores — until now.

Utahn Micah Keith is bringing the unique dessert shop to Pleasant Grove soon!

You'll be able to get chocolates and milkshakes in many flavors.

For more information please visit: milkshakefactory.com

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere