Utah is home to a rising star in technology's revolution of the music industry

She makes music on her iPhone, and now she's creating an app so others can too.
Posted at 2:05 PM, Feb 03, 2022
The state of Utah is not only known as a star in technology, but also for a rising star in technology's revolution of the music industry.

Neveah Valdizan is a Timpview High School student who is being hailed as a prodigy for pioneering a new era of music.

Neveah began singing at the age of two and taught herself how to do everything musically, from singing to composing music, by using YouTube and the app Smule, without any formal music education.

Neveah's amazing music continues to grow in popularity, surpassing hundreds of thousands of views on YouTube and she hopes that one day she will be invited to the Grammy's and receive one of the awards.

Aside from making music on her iPhone, Neveah is working on the creation of an app that will make it even easier for kids to learn to sing and create music from their phones.

