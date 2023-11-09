Utah is home to some 140,000 Veterans

Utah is home to approximately 140,000 veterans, and as Veterans Day approaches, the Department of Workforce Services wants to ensure they are all aware of the support and resources that are available to them.

The Department of Workforce Services offers employment support for current members of the military, veterans and their spouses.

They also have services that support the workforce including training, education, financial assistance and other resources.

Last year the Department helped approximately 6,400 Utah veterans connect to employment and they helped more than 130 veterans and their spouses obtain licenses and certificates.

Veterans can find these resources at more at jobs.utah.gov/veteran.

The state of Utah also provides support for veterans and their families, beyond just employment.

The Utah Department of Veterans and Military Affairs are working to make Utah the best state in the nation for veterans, service members and their families to succeed.

They can help connect veterans to health care, financial benefits, education, disability claims and more.

Connect with them at veterans.utah.gov.