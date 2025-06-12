Utah is hosting its first-ever "Surf Film Festival"

Utah may be a landlocked state, but that doesn't mean we don't love the ocean here! That's what the "Save the Waves" Film Festival is all about.

We talked with the co-directors, Brandon Harrop and Chase Moffett who say the festival will celebrate the spirit of the coast with world-class surf films, family fun and a powerful cause.

Brandon and Chase also consider themselves ocean advocates and say they wanted to bring a taste of the ocean to the Beehive State and give back to the planet at the same time.

in addition to award-winning surf films from across the globe, there will be giveaways from outdoor and surf brands, food trucks, festival swag and even better, donations for the night will support Save The Waves Coalition, a global nonprofit working to protect surf ecosystems through conservation, policy and activism.

Festival Details:

Date: Thursday, June 26, 2025

Time: 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM (pre-party at 6pm, films start at 7pm)

Location: Kaysville Theatre, Kaysville, UT

Tickets: Available now at nocea.us/portfolio/utahsurf