Utah is not immune to domestic violence issues, and the YWCA is here to help

Utah is not immune to serious domestic violence issues, which cuts across societal and economic levels.

One in three Utah women will experience some form of physical violence, unwanted sexual touching and/or stalking by an intimate partner.

For nearly 20 years, YWCA Utah has been providing local programs and services for domestic violence survivors and their families.

That includes providing temporary homes, as well as safety and support while women and their families re-establish their lives, and empowering them with education and coaching they need to start again.

YWCA survives partially on donations from the community.

Saundra Stokes, Chief Mission Impact Officer at YWCA, says you can help them by volunteering, donating items or money.

There's an event coming up on March 6, 2025, called "Women Rising: The State of Women: The Journey and Beyond", where you can learn more.

It's at 975 South West Temple in Salt Lake City from 5:45-8pm and you can get your tickets here.

Miguel Rovira, Director of Community and Business Relations, Regence BlueCross BlueSheild of Utah, says the YWCA's mission aligns with Regence's values and their Foundation work to support families.

Miguel is a member of the YWCA's Community Advisory Council and says it's a privilege to support ongoing efforts to help women, children, and teens escape high risk situations.

