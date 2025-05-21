Utah is once again gaining national recognition for its incredible outdoor destinations.

Utah has been nominated again for USA today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awards. This time it's for two awards!

Lake Powell is nominated as the "Best Lake for Swimming".

Green River is nominated as the "Best River for Fly Fishing".

The Great Salt Lake is nominated as the "Best Lake & Best Lake for Water Sports".

Bridger Bay Beach at Antelope Island State Park is nominated for "Best Lake Beach".

San Juan River is nominated for "Best River for Fly Fishing".

Voting is open now through July 2, and the public is invited to vote once per day at 10best.usatoday.com/awards/browse/category/lakes-rivers.