Utah is once again No. 1!

For the third straight year Utah is number 1!

U.S. News and World Report just released the Best State Rankings and it's a three-peat for the Beehive State.

We talked with Senior Data Editor Jaclyn Jeffrey-Wilsensky about the things that made Utah come out on top.

Jaclyn says the rankings are based on 70 metrics, everything from education to healthcare, to the economy and the environment.

She mentioned that Utah is number one in the country when it comes to low debt at graduation, so many grads are starting their careers without as much baggage.

Utah landed in the top 20 across seven out of the eight categories, and our state is in the top 10 in five categories:

Fiscal - 1st

Economy - 3rd

Infrastructure - 3rd

Education - 4th

Crime - 7th

Health - 14th

Opportunity - 19th

Environment - 48th

One area that Utah can improve, according to the rankings, is in the environment where the state suffered from poor scores with industrial toxins and pollution health risk.

2025 Top 10 States in the U.S. :

UTAH New Hampshire Idaho Minnesota Nebraska Florida Vermont South Dakota Massachusetts Washington

You can see the full survey at usnews.com