Utah is projected to be the #1 real estate market in the country in 2022, according to the UVO Group

Agent Quinsee Beach with the UVO Group shared some big news in this week's Real Estate Rundown.

She says, "Utah has been projected to be the number one housing market in the entire country for 2022."

She attributes that to a strong economy in our state and the fact that people continue to move to Utah from surrounding areas.

But, there is some other big news to pay attention to. Quinsee says there are three federally-mandated interest rate hikes coming too.

So, if you're looking to change homes, don't wait.

Quinsee explained that if you're qualified to buy a $400,000 home right now, if the interest rates go up just one percent, that will drop your purchasing power by about $50,000.

Right now there are less than 2,000 homes on the market in Utah and that includes single family, condos and townhouses.

If you need help with any real estate question, visit Utahforsalehomes.com.