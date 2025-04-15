Utah is stressed out: Planet Fitness can help you ease that tension

With April being Stress Awareness Month and National Exercise Day on April 18th, it's the perfect time to highlight how movement and fitness can play a powerful role in managing stress and boosting mental health.

Utah was recently ranked among the most stressed-out states in the country.

Planet Fitness can help you ease that tension, both physically and mentally.

Exercise is one of the most effective and accessible ways to manage stress. It improves sleep, boots your mood, and gives you a break from daily pressures.

Planet Fitness wants to make your experience welcoming, affordable and judgment free — whether you're a seasoned gym-goer or are just getting started.

Planet Fitness locations across Utah - and nationwide - are offering a free "Tax Day" HydroMassage to members and non-members from April 12 to 19, 2025.

HydroMassage is a great introduction to what Planet Fitness is all about—creating an approachable, supportive environment where people feel taken care of.

Free fitness training is included with every membership, so members can build confidence and routines that work for their personal goals.

Fitness should be flexible—and that's why the free Planet Fitness App includes hundreds of on-demand workouts from yoga to strength training, available to members and non-members alike.

With 15 locations here in Utah and over 2,700 clubs across all 50 states, it's easy to find a location near you, and many of the clubs are open 24 hours to fit your schedule.

Visitplanetfitness.com for more information.