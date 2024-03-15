Watch Now
Utah labor & delivery nurse making custom shirts for new moms

Wild Sage Co.
These sweaters are all custom-made and handmade!
Posted at 2:33 PM, Mar 15, 2024
The handmade knitted sweaters growing in popularity can now be purchased locally!

Belle Waddoups started Wild Sage Co. about a year ago on her days home from work at Brigham City Hospital as a labor and delivery nurse.

She's since made a number of sweaters for both boys and girls.

Each sweater is custom made with any color of your choosing.

Belle says she can do names and designs, but likes to work with the customer one-on-one.

To purchase message her directly through Instagram.

Local pick up is preferred.

