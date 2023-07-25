Watch Now
The Place

Actions

Utah man creates an apple cider drink that tastes good and has health benefits

Life Cider
A Utah man created a drink that has all the benefits of apple cider vinegar and as little as 49 calories a can.
Posted at 1:50 PM, Jul 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-25 15:50:34-04

Utahn JP Francia was given some disheartening news from his doctor about his health due to severe acid reflux, heartburn and aspirating fluids in his lungs.

So he started drinking apple cider vinegar daily. But, it's an acquired taste.

So to make his taste buds happy, he concocted an ACV drink with more minerals and vitamins and it actually tastes amazing!

After JP's family started stealing his stash, he knew he needed to share this gut-approved drink with others and came up with Life Cider.

The drink is manufactured in Springville, but is already getting attention from all over the world.

He's already in several high-end hotels, grocery stores and is in talks with celebrities who want to partner with him.

You can learn more at lifecider.com.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere