Utah man creates an apple cider drink that tastes good and has health benefits

Utahn JP Francia was given some disheartening news from his doctor about his health due to severe acid reflux, heartburn and aspirating fluids in his lungs.

So he started drinking apple cider vinegar daily. But, it's an acquired taste.

So to make his taste buds happy, he concocted an ACV drink with more minerals and vitamins and it actually tastes amazing!

After JP's family started stealing his stash, he knew he needed to share this gut-approved drink with others and came up with Life Cider.

The drink is manufactured in Springville, but is already getting attention from all over the world.

He's already in several high-end hotels, grocery stores and is in talks with celebrities who want to partner with him.

You can learn more at lifecider.com.