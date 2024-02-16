Utah man recreates unique Salt Lake City landmarks using LEGOs

Philip Sadler uses LEGOs to recreate unique Salt Lake City landmarks and his pictures have racked up thousands and thousands of likes on Instagram.

Sadler joined us in studio to show us how he does his LEGO art.

First, he says he starts with a computer program to design each creation. Then he goes brick by brick to build the replicas.

He's made everything from The Lehi Roller Mills to The Cannibal roller coaster at Lagoon to the new tram at Snowbird, and his most time-consuming project yet - The Salt Lake City LDS Temple.

You can follow his work @salt_lego_city.