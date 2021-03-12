Utah man saves his best friend's life, thanks to a company he started for humans

Christian Schauf started his company, The Uncharted Supply Co., with this mission in mind: Hope for the best, prepare for the worst.

His equipment helps the average person survive extraordinary circumstances while being adventurous.

But, Christian never dreamed he'd save his best friend's life, a 120-pound Swiss Mountain Dog, with a buff and the Triage Kit at the bottom of his pack, but that's exactly what he did recently.

On Saturday, March 7, Barron the dog's right front leg was clipped by a skier resulting in a five inch laceration.

Quickly realizing Barron couldn't walk, Christian did his best to slow the bleeding with the tools he always has on hand, and carried him down the nearly 40-degree pitch mountain.

Barron's injury was life threatening and time sensitive, but his owner's quick action and preparedness were vital in saving his life.

Barron has a few slow weeks of recovery ahead of him, but he'll soon be back to full strength and adventuring with his dad.

Barron is Christian's adventure companion and mascot of Uncharted Supply Co. He has his very own Instagram. You can also follow Christian on Instagram and learn more about his company here.

