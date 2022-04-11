Utah mom says during Autism Awareness Month we should also spotlight Autism Acceptance

About one in every 44 children in the United States is diagnosed with Autism Spectrum Disorder or ASD, according to the latest estimates from the Centers for Disease Control.

ASD begins at a young age and lasts throughout life.

Cheryl Smith is a mom to an autistic son, Carson, who is now an adult.

She joined us to talk about April being Autism Awareness Month, and why she believes it should also be called Autism Acceptance - Autism Action and it should last all year.

That's a belief that's resonating with Autism groups across the country as well.

Cheryl says Carson has been working though his challenges with trained experts his entire life. First at the Carmen B. Pingree Autism Center of Learning as a child, and now at The Adult Autism Center of Lifetime Learnin (AAC).

The AAC is the first of its kind and provides hands-on training and therapy for people with ASD. The programs range from daily living to vocational skills and more.

Cheryl says it's important to be accepting of all those within the neurodiversity community, wherever they are and whatever their needs are.

Experts in the field say they're thinking now of autism much more as a piece of neurological diversity. People come physically in all shapes and sizes, and people come neurologically in all shapes and sizes too.

During April, funds are being raised to help support people with Autism, you can learn more at AdultAutismCenter.org.