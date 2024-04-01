Utah musician turned a campfire song into a singing career

Cole Hartley is a country musician from Utah who is taking part in the upcoming Celebrity Waiter Dinner benefitting Mascot Miracles Foundation.

He and other local celebrities including Jon Absey (the original Jazz bear), Olympic Silver Medalist Bill Schufennhauer and Pro Wrestler Anthony Andrews, will be serving up the meals to guests on Saturday, April 6, 2024 at 6;00 p.m. at Twenty & Creek, 2050 Creek Road in Sandy. You can get your tickets here.

Cole joined us in studio with a performance of his song called "Breaking Horses".

Cole grew up in Alpine, Utah, hunting, fishing and spending time outdoors.

He got his first guitar at age six and began writing music in high school.

But his career didn't start off until after he went camping with a buddy and played him a song while they were camping.

That buddy convinced him to pursue music full time and has more than 20 songs released to streaming platforms as well as a 10 song album scheduled to release on April 12, 2024.

Cole has performed with big names like Brad Paisley, Diamond Rio, Joe Nichols, Uncle Cracker and Lee Brice.

You can learn more at colehartleyofficial and follow him on Instagram and Twitter @colehartleycountry.