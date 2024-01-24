Utah non-profit to host convention for all moms

Motherhood looks different for every woman, but it's a full-time job!

Momivate is a Utah nonprofit that promotes and advocates for motherhood.

As Regan with Momivate puts it, "We're a forward-looking organization that wants to modernize the profession of motherhood so women realize that it's worth the effort amid the challenges!"

Moms R.A.I.S.E. U.P. Society explores the multi-dimensional role mothers play and it's far beyond household chores (as, Regan says, mom-life is too-often reduced to).

Some moms are labeled "stay-at-home" moms, which Momivate believes is a subliminal message that sounds demeaning and isolating and contributes to depression and loneliness!

Leigha with Momivate says, "Such labels create divisiveness among moms when what we really need is unity, because after all, it takes a village to raise a child."

Momivate knows all moms are "full-time" moms because of how they meet their children's needs.

Join Momivate and fellow moms for a convention this March 9th at Utah Valley Convention where there will be over 20 different workshops to choose from.

To sign up or learn more, click here and use code FOXMOM for a discount.

Regan concluded: "Let's conscientiously bring the joy back into motherhood!"

