Utah nurses can get a free drink or cookie to celebrate National Nurse Day

Nurse Week takes place from May 6 to May 12 every year, and Nurse Day is always May 6.

That is Florence Nightingale's birthday, known as a woman who introduced modern day nursing. It's a moment to thank nurses and highlight their incredible work and service.

We were joined by Zach Rideout, Lead Clinical Faculty for Joyce University of Nursing and Health Sciences to talk more about the day and how they're honoring nurses this year.

Rideout says nurses are the frontline of hospitals and other medical offices all over the world.

Joyce University wanted to do something special, so they're partnering with Swig to offer a gift to each of them.

Nurses and nursing students throughout Utah can get a free 24 oz. drink or a cookie at any of Swig's locations on Friday, May 6, 2022. Just show your nurses badge!

Joyce University, formerly Ameritech College, recently changed its name to better reflect its mission, vlaues and the excellence of the staff and students. The new name also underlines the importance of the nursing community and contributes to the state's reputation of having some of the top nursing schools in the country.

For more information please visit joyce.edu/nurses-day.