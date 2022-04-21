The Office of Energy Development is in charge of Utah's statewide energy plan to ensure that our state's energy future is secure, innovative, and reliable.

Thom Carter with the Utah Office of Energy Development shared with us that they are constantly working to provide more affordable, reliable and diverse energy options for Utah households and businesses.

The Utah Office of Energy Development will be joining Governor Spencer Cox as well as many other government and business leaders at the One Utah Summit on May 10th.

Previously known as the Utah Economic Summit, it’s an economic summit, an energy summit, and a global forum all rolled into one.

Gov. Cox hosts this summit twice a year to convene Utah’s leaders and discuss challenges and opportunities, and celebrate successes

It's a day all about collaboration, connection and networking with like-minded business leaders.

Tickets are sold out but don't worry because this is a bi-annual event and the next summit takes place in Southern Utah in the Fall.

After the Northern Utah Summit takes place on may 10, 2022 info will be posted online.

Learn more at OneUtahSummit.com

