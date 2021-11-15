Utah Open Enrollment 2022

Open Enrollment can be confusing and Select Health wants to make sure you pick the right plan and are able to have all of your questions answered.

Tomorrow, Tuesday November 16th is the SelectHealth and Fox 13 Health Fix. The SelectHealth Answer Team is by the phones all day and ready to answer your questions.

Remember, Anyone can purchase an Individual and Family plan during Open Enrollment!

Before you start shopping this year, SelectHealth recommends to first check if you are eligible for a government subsidy.

The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) has increased subsidy eligibility for Americans in 2022, even if you didn’t qualify last year, you may qualify now!

To learn if you are eligible for a subsidy, visit selecthealth.org/shop, healthcare.gov, or call SelectHealth Individual Sales at 855-442-0220.

SelectHealth has a dedicated Spanish line for those that don’t speak English. They also have many caregivers on their Member Services team who speak many different languages.

For more information go to selecthealth.org