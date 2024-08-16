Utah Paralympian takes fencing skills to Paris

After a life-altering accident in 2017 left him an amputee, Schoonover transitioned from being a bodybuilder and soldier to embracing parafencing.

Schoonover began his fencing journey at a local club, where his natural talent and determination quickly set him apart.

He is a three-time national championship winner, in all three fencing disciplines having recently won Gold at the Parafencing Championships in Salt lake City. His relentless work ethic and perseverance led him to compete at the highest levels of the sport including representing the USA in past international competitions.

Garrett will be competing in:



Individual Men’s Saber A

Individual Men’s Foil A

Individual Men’s Epee A

Men’s Foil Team

Men’s Epee Team

Good luck, Garrett! Utah is cheering you on!